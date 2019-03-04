Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Which Celebrity Duo Is Your Favorite Couple Ever?

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Power Couples, Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia

Getty Images

Hollywood is full of beautiful people, including actors, singers and athletes, and there is something magical that happens when these stars unite and pair up as a couple.

We're not sure exactly what it is, but when fierce celebs like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively get married and start a family we can't help but become a little more obsessed with them—OK, a lot more obsessed—and their star power.

They become a power couple and they instantly become our favorite people to watch, root for, and freak out over if something goes awry.

Pairs like George and Amal Clooney, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn give us relationship goals on the daily and we love them so much more together than we do apart.

What about John Legend and Chrissy Teigen or Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? These stars are bigger and better together and we never want to see them without one another.

Photos

35 Former Couples Who Always Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

There's also Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and both royal couples including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William that make us believe in love all the time.

Couples like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, David and Victoria Beckham and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been together for what seems like forever and quite frankly we can't imagine a life without them as an item.

What about newer pairs like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse or Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn? There is something about them that has us crossing our fingers and hoping for forever as we watch their romance unfold in real time. 

Photos

The Cutest Athlete & Celebrity Couples

All of these lovebirds, and many more, inspire our relationships and make us dream of happily ever after...Hollywood style, on the regular. This is why we've decided to have them battle it out to see which power couple is the ultimate duo.

All month long we will be counting your votes to see which pair, beginning with the 64 couples below, is the real power couple when it comes to celebrities.

It's going to be hard, but we know you can help us get to the bottom of it!

Thanks for voting, this round is now closed!

Power Couple Tournament: Round 1
Which celebrity couple is the ultimate power couple?

This poll is closed

3.0%
0.2%
6.6%
2.7%
5.3%
0.4%
1.7%
3.2%
0.5%
0.6%
0.9%
1.7%
0.1%
0.2%
0.5%
0.2%
38.8%
0.6%
1.1%
0.0%
2.0%
1.7%
0.2%
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
4.0%
0.2%
0.9%
2.1%
2.3%
3.1%
1.1%
0.6%
1.3%
0.4%
3.7%
0.2%
0.2%
0.8%
1.7%
0.1%
0.5%
0.2%
0.5%
0.5%
1.1%
0.1%
0.2%
0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
0.5%
0.1%
0.3%
0.1%
0.1%
0.0%
0.2%
0.1%
0.2%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , , Couples , Apple News , Tournaments , Ellen DeGeneres , Sophie Turner , Joe Jonas , Jason Momoa

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

LADYGANG

Watch the LADYGANG Paint With Their Boobs!

Take a Glimpse at Kristin Cavallari's Week!

Very Cavallari 202, Kristin Cavallari

Um, Kristin Cavallari Let Jay Cutler Watch Her Get a Colonic After 4 Months of Dating

Total Bellas 408, Brie Bella

Are Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Moving Back to Phoenix?

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel Screening

Fashion Police

Imani, Botched 514

Will Imani Sacrifice Having a Baby to Fix Her Botched Bottom?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.