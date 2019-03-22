RETURNS
MAR. 31, 9PM

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Family Dinner Date With Baby Stormi

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 2:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

It was a family night out for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Ahead of the rapper's final show dates for his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, the famed parents were both in Los Angeles on Thursday for some time together. According to a source, the couple spent the day at home with their only youngster, 1-year-old Stormi Webster, before heading out for an early family dinner. 

Their spot of choice? Comfort food eatery Sweet Chick, where the trio spent about an hour together. 

"They were playing with Stormi and making her laugh," the source described. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

The status of the makeup mogul and performer's relationship has sparked headlines as of late, particularly after Scott refuted a report claiming Kylie accused him of cheating, allegedly leading to an argument. As his rep told E! News last month, the "Sicko Mode" rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating on Jenner and insists there was no fight between the pair. 

"Kylie and Travis are working on things," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She knows that he will always be a part of her life and wants it to work out between them."

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

According to the source, "Travis is doing anything to make her happy. He has been showing an immense amount of effort by being present when he can, checking in with her and being a good dad to Stormi. He wants Kylie to fully trust him."

A source previously told E! News, "Things are strained between Kylie and Travis...This tour and having Travis away has been very challenging for Kylie."

"Travis has to focus on the tour and performing, so they haven't had the opportunity to try and get things back on track," the source explained. "They are both hopeful that will happen when he gets back, but for now, there are unresolved issues between them that will have to be worked out."

As for the E! star, "Kylie is taking it day by day with Travis," the source close to Kylie said. "It's been really hard on her, but she hasn't given up on their relationship yet."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Stormi Webster , Kardashians , Celebrities , Celebrity Families , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Elle Fanning

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, North West

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Jojo Siwa, Kim Kardashian, North West

Hold Onto Your Hair Bows! JoJo Siwa and North West Are Filming a YouTube Video Together

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Why Kylie Jenner Is "Over" the Drama With Jordyn Woods

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Travis Scott Literally Keeps Kylie Jenner Close to His Heart Amid Cheating Rumors

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Soak Up the Sun Together

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Most of Aidy Bryant's Shrill Costumes Had to Be Custom Made For the Dumbest Reason

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.