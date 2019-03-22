According to the source, "Travis is doing anything to make her happy. He has been showing an immense amount of effort by being present when he can, checking in with her and being a good dad to Stormi. He wants Kylie to fully trust him."

A source previously told E! News, "Things are strained between Kylie and Travis...This tour and having Travis away has been very challenging for Kylie."

"Travis has to focus on the tour and performing, so they haven't had the opportunity to try and get things back on track," the source explained. "They are both hopeful that will happen when he gets back, but for now, there are unresolved issues between them that will have to be worked out."

As for the E! star, "Kylie is taking it day by day with Travis," the source close to Kylie said. "It's been really hard on her, but she hasn't given up on their relationship yet."