It was a family night out for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
Ahead of the rapper's final show dates for his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, the famed parents were both in Los Angeles on Thursday for some time together. According to a source, the couple spent the day at home with their only youngster, 1-year-old Stormi Webster, before heading out for an early family dinner.
Their spot of choice? Comfort food eatery Sweet Chick, where the trio spent about an hour together.
"They were playing with Stormi and making her laugh," the source described.
The status of the makeup mogul and performer's relationship has sparked headlines as of late, particularly after Scott refuted a report claiming Kylie accused him of cheating, allegedly leading to an argument. As his rep told E! News last month, the "Sicko Mode" rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating on Jenner and insists there was no fight between the pair.
"Kylie and Travis are working on things," a source close to Kylie told E! News. "She knows that he will always be a part of her life and wants it to work out between them."
According to the source, "Travis is doing anything to make her happy. He has been showing an immense amount of effort by being present when he can, checking in with her and being a good dad to Stormi. He wants Kylie to fully trust him."
A source previously told E! News, "Things are strained between Kylie and Travis...This tour and having Travis away has been very challenging for Kylie."
"Travis has to focus on the tour and performing, so they haven't had the opportunity to try and get things back on track," the source explained. "They are both hopeful that will happen when he gets back, but for now, there are unresolved issues between them that will have to be worked out."
As for the E! star, "Kylie is taking it day by day with Travis," the source close to Kylie said. "It's been really hard on her, but she hasn't given up on their relationship yet."