realtor.com; Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 20, 2019 4:41 PM
Orlando Bloom is ditching his Beverly Hills bachelor pad after getting engaged to Katy Perry.
The sleek, modern mansion is on sale for a whopping cost of $8.9 million. Located on the upscale "Billionaire's Row" of Los Angeles, the contemporary house has over 4,000 square feet of living space that is perfect for entertaining. It's open living space seamlessly transitions to the outdoors where an inviting pool gives the backyard a spa-like feel. And when guests are ready to retreat from the pool, there are four bedrooms and bathrooms for people to clean up and catch some z's.
Erik Gunther, celebrity housing expert at realtor.com tells E! News, "It's California indoor-outdoor living to the max. Ideal for a bachelor, this sleek pad probably won't last long on the market."
It's likely that he and the "California Girls" singer are officially moving in together now that they are engaged to be wed. On Valentine's Day, the Pirates of the Carribean star popped the question during a romantic helicopter ride after dating for well over two years. She, of course, said yes to his grand proposal and the breathtaking ring.
Perry regaled fans with the story when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! days later. According to the star, Orlando slightly struggled with asking her big question, even ripping his suit jacket in the process. Katy laughed, "He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne."
Nonetheless, the pair can't wait to start their lives together. A source previously told E! News, "Katy is over the moon and so excited. She has always said that Orlando's love for her was different than anything she has felt before."
Now, let the house hunting begin!
