When news broke mid-March that Lori Loughlin was among those implicated in one of the nation's largest college admissions bribery scandals—delightfully nicknamed Operation Varsity Blues by the Feds—fans were left with many questions.

Questions like: Could the erstwhile Aunt Becky really have done this? What does it mean for her freedom? And what about the futures of her children, whom she and husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their admission to USC as members of the school's rowing team, despite neither girl ever having participated in the sport? And then, of course, what happens next for her various TV commitments, including the upcoming final season of Netflix's Fuller House and the just-debuted sixth season of Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart?

It's a question that producers and executives working on both projects were no doubt asking themselves as well, in those first few hours after Loughlin's world was forever turned upside down. And oddly enough, they weren't even the first this year to find themselves in such a rare predicament.