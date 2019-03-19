Neil Mockford/GC Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to support those impacted by the New Zealand mosque shooting.
On Tuesday morning, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to the New Zealand House in London where they signed a book of condolence for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack. "Our deepest condolences... We are with you," the couple wrote before signing their names near the Maori word "arohanui" meaning much love.
The couple also both placed bouquets of flowers outside the building after being greeted by the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK, Sir Jerry Mateparae.
Meghan was seen wearing a black pea coat and matching heels while donning a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister. As for Prince Harry, he wore a classic navy blue suit and tie.
Both parties were also expected to meet members of staff at the High Commission to discuss their response to the atrocity.
"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the people who lost their lives in the devastating attack in Christchurch," read the statement, issued by Kensington Palace. "We have all been fortunate to spend time in Christchurch and have felt the warm, open-hearted and generous spirit that is core to its remarkable people. No person should ever have to fear attending a sacred place of worship."
"This senseless attack is an affront to the people of Christchurch and New Zealand, and the broader Muslim community," the statement continued. "It is a horrifying assault on a way of life that embodies decency, community, and friendship. We know that from this devastation and deep mourning, the people of New Zealand will unite to show that such evil can never defeat compassion and tolerance. We send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in New Zealand today. Kia Kaha. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
And for those curious, "Kia kaha" means "stay strong" in the Māori language.
New Zealand is part of the Commonwealth, an alliance of 53 member states that are mostly former territories of the British Empire. The area is also a popular destination for the royal family.
Kate and Prince William visited Christchurch during a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. Prince Harry also paid a visit in 2015.