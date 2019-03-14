Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Tomlinson Dead at 18

Louis Tomlinson's younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has been found dead at the age of 18.

Félicité, a model and social media influencer with over 1.3 million Instagram followers, reportedly collapsed on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London.

The Metropolitan Police Service tells E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service on Wednesday to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. Officers attended, and a female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," the statement from police reads. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

Félicité last shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday, March 10. In the picture, Félicité can be seen sitting on the floor as she takes a selfie.

"Don't know why I look so shocked [heart emoji]," she captioned the post.