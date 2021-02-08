The Weeknd Lights Up the Super Bowl Halftime Show With Explosive Performance

Watch : The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It's showtime, baby!

The Weeknd has officially kicked off the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show on a high note. Not that fans would expect anything less from his highly anticipated performance considering he previously revealed he put his own money—$7 million, to be exact—into the production.

All eyes were on the 30-year-old star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, on Sunday, Feb. 7. Whether you were at home or one of the lucky few to attend the NFL game in-person, the "Save Your Tears" singer most certainly stole the show.

The musician got people out of their seats with his futuristic-looking set. Looking suave with his signature get-up (a glimmering red blazer and a black button-down shirt with matching slacks), he kicked things off with his chart-topping tune, "Starboy" and quickly crooned to "The Hills."

The Weeknd also performed "I Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming," "Save Your Tears" and "Earned It."