Many of the Jersey Shore stars gathered in Atlantic City on Saturday to do what they do best: Party!

Specifically, they were on hand to help throw cast mate Jenni "JWoww" Farley a surprise party to celebrate her recent 33rd birthday. The festivities began at the Italian restaurant Martorano's at Harrah's and later moved to the resort's Pool After Dark, where Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D performed and kicked off a new DJ residency.

"I am still in shock," JWoww wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of videos and photos. "I feel so special! Shout out to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the ultimate surprise party & @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it such a great night and everyone for coming ♥️."