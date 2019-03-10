Inside JWoww's Surprise Birthday Party With Her Jersey Shore Co-Stars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 3:22 PM

Jenni JWoww Farley, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / JWoww

Many of the Jersey Shore stars gathered in Atlantic City on Saturday to do what they do best: Party!

Specifically, they were on hand to help throw cast mate Jenni "JWoww" Farley a surprise party to celebrate her recent 33rd birthday. The festivities began at the Italian restaurant Martorano's at Harrah's and later moved to the resort's Pool After Dark, where Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D performed and kicked off a new DJ residency.

"I am still in shock," JWoww wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of videos and photos. "I feel so special! Shout out to @illuminationpr and @djpaulyd for the ultimate surprise party & @harrahsresort #martoranosac for making it such a great night and everyone for coming ♥️."

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

Partygoers also included Jersey Shore co-stars Vinny GuadagninoDeena Cortese, who attended the bash with husband Christopher Buckner, and Angelina Pivarnick, who brought along her fiancé Chris Larangeira.

"SURPRISE @jwoww !!!! I love this," Pivarnick wrote on Instagram. "I love birthdays...u deserve this mama #AC #harrahs @martotanos @steve_martorano thank u #bestfood."

She added, "What a fun night for @jwoww bday. This night goes down in the books as my favorite. Love u guys @jwoww @chris_e_piss_e @deenanicolemtv @djpaulyd #ac @harrahspoolac #lovebirthdays."

"Such a fun night with some of my best last night," Cortese wrote. "Happy Birthday J! Love you mama ! @harrahsresort @harrahspoolac #family @poolafterdark."

JWoww's BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child, was unable to attend the party. But she was there in spirit. And, in other ways. JWoww gave her bestie a shout-out via an Instagram Story video, which her pal later reposted, writing, "LMAO I missed a good time last night.

Snooki has been supporting JWoww as she deals with a nasty divorce from husband Roger Mathews, with whom she shares two children.

See more photos from JWoww's birthday celebration:

JWoww, Birthday, Atlantic City

Tom Briglia/Caesars Entertainment

Happy Birthday, JWoww

JWoww celebrates at the surprise 33rd birthday party her Jersey Shore cast mates helped throw for her at the Martorano's Italian restaurant at Harrah's in Atlantic City. The party then continued at Pool After Dark, where DJ Pauly D performed for his first night of his residency.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Deena Cortese

Birthday Girl

Deena Cortese poses with the birthday girl.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Angelina Pivarnik, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Angelina Pivarnik

Birthday Fun

Somebody's getting naughty!

Jenni JWoww Farley, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / JWoww

Snooki Couldn't Make It...

...but she got to take part in the festivities anyway.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Birthday Party, Snooki

Instagram / Snooki

Shout-Out to Snooki

JWoww gives a shout-out to her bestie from the party.

Jenni JWoww Farley, DJ Pauly D, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Deena Cortese

DJ Life

Deena Cortese joins DJ Pauly D near the DJ booth.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Deena Cortese

Buds

Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Cortese appear together.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Deena Cortese

Rude?

Vinny Guadagnino makes his feelings known.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Deena Cortese, Christopher Buckner, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Deena Cortese

Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Cortese

Deena Cortese poses for a pic with husband Christopher Buckner.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Angelina Pivarnik, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Angelina Pivarnik

Bottoms Up!

Angelina Pivarnick and JWoww pose for a pic together.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Angelina Pivarnik, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / JWoww

The Girls

JWoww poses for a photo with Jersey Shore co-stars Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Angelina Pivarnik, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Angelina Pivarnik

Cheers

JWoww celebrates with her girlfriends.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Birthday Party, Pauly D, Instagram

Instagram / JWoww

Squad

We spy DJ Pauly D!

Jenni JWoww Farley, Angelina Pivarnik, Chris Larangeira, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / Angelina Pivarnik

Lovebirds

Angelina Pivarnick poses with her fiancé, Chris Larangeira.

Jenni JWoww Farley, Angelina Pivarnik, Deena Cortese, Birthday Party, Instagram

Instagram / JWoww

Girl Power

JWoww hangs out with Jersey Shore co-stars Angelina Pivarnick and Deena Cortese.

"BEST BIRTHDAY EVER," she wrote on Instagram. "Still in awe."

