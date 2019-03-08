Jordyn Woods is out here looking fierce and fabulous!

The 21-year-old model makes her triumphant return to Instagram and debuts a fresh new hairstyle following the drama that ensued between her, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

"If you're reading this..," she began her social media post. "It means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday."

She posed for a series of selfies where she showed off her fresh-faced makeup and newly chopped hair. Her look is extremely dramatic from what she had during her first sit-down interview Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Red Table Talk, the fashion mogul rocked a high-pony. And a week before that, she appeared at her first public event with long, slick-straight hair.

If anything, her short 'do barely brushes along her shoulders. And it's just the hair inspo we need before spring!