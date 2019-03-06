Erika Jayne is putting the "real" in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Jayne—whose married name is Erika Girardi—joined E! News' Justin Sylvester on "Just The Sip" where they enjoyed glasses of rosé wine and broached all sorts of topics. From porn to her career and fellow Housewives to her fears, Jayne laid it all out on the table.

The singer said in a teaser for the upcoming season of RHOBH that imagining Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers is her "favorite porn." When asked about it, Jayne explained that she doesn't think porn is "that big of a deal as long as you're a consenting adult."

Discussing what could be a taboo subject like this doesn't make her uncomfortable either. She added, "I think I'm at a place where I'm comfortable enough in my own skin, so I don't mind saying how I feel about certain things or what I do. Just like, I watch porn."

Expressing her true feelings and saying what's on her mind has played a big role in her career, especially when people told her getting back into performing was "ridiculous."