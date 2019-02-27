As her new tagline indicated, it seems Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has had enough. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her blog to discuss the ongoing issues between the ladies, namely Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump, and a dog named Lucy.

In her blog, Teddi discussed the turn of events that dragged her into the feud regarding pup Lucy while the ladies were on vacation in Baha Mar.

"By the time we hit dinner, I knew that Dorit needed to know everything that was happening and being said about the dog situation. Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit are supposed to be best friends. Why is she not telling her the full story? But it's when LVP tries to spin it on me that I knew exactly what was happening, and I wasn't able to let it be. I end up leaving before saying something I would regret," Teddi wrote.