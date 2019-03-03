Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Parody Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 7:51 AM

Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, The Jonathan Ross Show

ITV

There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them probably won't know Brie Larson is a singer.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in the U.K. on Friday, Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson parodied Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of their A Star Is Born duet "Shallow" at the recent 2019 Oscars. The actors' onstage look of "love" was one of the most talked-about moments from the show and fueled rumors their may be something going on between Gaga and Cooper, who is not single and brought partner Irina Shayk to the awards. 

Larson, 29, had actually launched a short-lived pop music career as a teen in the early '00s, and even had a hit song, "She Said." She even performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and went on tour with Jesse McCartney.

Brie Larson's Best Looks

She and Jackson can be seen in Captain Marvel, the first female-led Marvel movie, starting on Friday. She plays the title superhero while he reprises his Avengers role of Nick Fury,

Gaga, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for "Shallow," had talked about her and Cooper's sizzling Oscars performance and the speculation about the pair's relationship on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week...to remind viewers about that thing called acting.

"First of all, like, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. What it has done to pop culture is just, like, abysmal," the singer said. "Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see." 

