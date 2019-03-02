Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Step Out for a Stroll in NYC

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were recently spotted together in New York City, days after E! News learned the two had reconciled following their breakup.

The Oscar-winning star and the SNL producer dated for a year before they split last August. Earlier this week, a source told E! News that the two "are back together and happy to be back in each other's lives."

On Friday, Affleck, 46, and Shookus, 38, were photographed walking together in Manhattan, where she lives. The actor wore a navy jacket and blue jeans, paired with a New England Patriots winter cap, while Shookus sported a black mid-length wool jacket and black pants and a gray woolen hat.