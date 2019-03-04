Queer Eye Season 3's First Emotional Trailer Is Here

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 8:00 AM

Queer Eye Season 3

Netflix

Stock up on those tissues because just the trailer for season three of Queer Eye is gonna hit all your emotions at once. 

Netflix just released a first look at the new season, highlighting a few of the heroes the Fab Five will be helping out this season, and we can already tell our tear ducts are going to get a serious workout. 

Season three takes place in Kansas City, and as the trailer reveals, the guys are helping out a lesbian and a duo for the first time. 

"Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five," the Netflix description reads. "This season, these fearless ambassadors of taste are headed to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence, and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes." 

The trailer features a new song from Carly Rae Jepsen called "Now That I Found You," and also shows superstar Jonathan Van Ness making friends with a bunch of kids at a camp, which is something we already can't wait to see. The guys are crying, hugging, running on treadmills, dancing, and changing lives, and we can't even tell you how much we've missed them. 

New episodes of Queer Eye drop March 15 on Netflix, followed by four special episodes following the Fab Five in Japan. 

