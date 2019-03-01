Paris Hilton Just Recreated Her Iconic 2006 Photo With Britney Spears

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 7:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton

Alphax-MBF-Castro/X17online.com

Oops, Paris Hilton did it again. 

It seems the socialite does not forget an iconic pop culture moment. Diehard fans will very much recall that infamous night in 2006 that Hilton was photographed driving with pop princess Britney Spears and Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohanin the passenger seats. As Paris described it, they were the "first coming of the Holy Trinity."

More recently, Hilton shaded her famous frenemy, telling Australia's MTV News, "It was just Brit and I out, and then she just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."

However this bizarre girls' night out unfolded all those years ago, the image of the trio in the car remains a staple in Hollywood history. 

Photos

Paris Hilton's Romantic History

Such a staple that Hilton recreated the moment—with a few tweaks. 

In snaps and a video shared to Twitter on Thursday night, the smiling star appears behind the wheel yet again outside the Beverly Hills Hotel, this time joined by Spears look-alike Derrick Barry and none other than Queen Elizabeth II...well, a very committed impersonator. 

Queen of the one liner, Hilton captioned the post, "Oops... We Did It Again."

Two words: that's hot.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Britney Spears , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michelle Obama

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

What Jordyn Woods Told Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner After Cheating Scandal

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp Fans Rally to Save Show With Billboard in Times Square

Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson

7 of the Biggest Bombshells From Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk Interview

Big Sean, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Reunite 4 Years After Split

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Watch the First Minute of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian Accuses Jordyn Woods of Lying About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.