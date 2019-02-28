Travis Scott is slamming claims that he cheated on Kylie Jenner.

His rep tells E! News that the "Sicko Mode" rapper "strongly" denies any allegations of cheating on the makeup mogul and insists there was no fight between the pair. "The reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness," the rep explains.

Earlier on Thursday, Scott tweeted, "Buffalo I'm so sorry I can't perform tonight. I'm under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can't pull up without full rage."

However, one tabloid reports that Travis isn't really sick. The site alleges that Kylie and Travis got into an explosive fight after the rapper traveled home to visit with their daughter Stormi Websterwhile on a short break from his tour.

But, as Travis says, the truth is simply that he is sick.