Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a date night alongside a star-studded crowd.
On Saturday, the Recording Academy and Clive Davis honored Clarence Avant with the coveted Salute to Industry Icons Award at 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala. Hours after throwing daughter Stormi Webster and epic 1st birthday party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Astroworld rapper did a wardrobe change to attend the party at the Beverly Hilton. Cameras spotted the couple getting cozy backstage, sharing an embrace at the bash, where Travis performed.
Before her beau took the stage, Kylie, wearing a stunning red strapless dress and what appeared to be a major diamond ring, made her way to her seat in the audience to watch him perform. Travis kicked off the evening as the first performer, starting with his hit song "Sicko Mode."
Before starting his second and final song of the night, Travis mentioned baby Stormi.
"I could've stayed with Stormi all night but chose to come out and party with y'all tonight, so I just wanna rage," Travis told attendees before thanking everyone and starting his second song. It's a big weekend for Travis, who is nominated for three awards at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins, A$AP Rocky, Leon Bridges, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke and fiancée April Love Geary were among the attendees at the pre-Grammy bash.
Take a look at all of the photos from the party below!
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ciara & Russell Wilson
The superstar couple strikes a pose on the red carpet at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-Grammy Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ellie Goulding
The "Close to Me" singer rocks a printed suit at the party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
The Grammy nominee holds the E! star close backstage.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
Couple shares a sweet embrace at the pre-Grammy celebration.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Stommel
Florida Georgia Line singer revealed that his wife is expecting their second child by kissing her belly.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Bebe Rexha
The "Meant to Be" singer, who is nominated at the 2019 Grammys, stuns in this gorgeous design.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins
Jenner and Hutchins pose together on the red carpet at the bash.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Dua Lipa
The "New Rules" singer looks beautiful in blue at the event.
