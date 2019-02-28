Meryl Streep Becomes a First-Time Grandma as Her Daughter Mamie Gummer Gives Birth to a Boy

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep is stepping into a new role... and it's nothing like she's ever done before.

The legendary actress is a first-time grandma! 

Her eldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, welcomes her first child with her fiancé Mehar Sethi, US Weekly reports.

The True Detective star gave birth to a baby boy, a rep confirmed to the publication. However, it's unknown what she and her partner named their little bundle of joy.

Both The Ward star and her iconic mother are extremely private, so not many details have been shared about the new addition to their family. In true Streep fashion, fans of the actress and her daughter will have to wait in suspense until more information is revealed.

Last December, reports surfaced the 35-year-old actress was expecting her first child with the screenwriter. The exciting baby news came a few months after Mamie and Mehar got engaged in Croatia last August.

Read

Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

At the time, the actress posted her engagement news on Instagram.

Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

She captioned her photo, "My fiancé." The intimate snap has since been deleted.

Before Gummer's relationship with Sethi, the Good Wife actress was married to actor Benjamin Walker.

The two met on the set of the play Dangerous Liaisons back in 2008 and tied the knot in July 2011.

However, the pair called it quits in 2013 after being married for nearly two years.

Congrats to Mamie, Mehar and their family on the exciting baby news!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meryl Streep , Celeb Kids , Babies , Celebrities , Family , Celeb Moms & Kids Week , Moms , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nina Dobrev

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Middleton, Northern Ireland, 2019

Kate Middleton Has the Best Response About Having a Fourth Royal Baby

Lil Xan, Annie Smith

Why Lil Xan's Fiancée Thinks Her Pregnancy Is "Basically Being Ruined" By the Internet

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

2019 Celebrity Babies

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen

''Uncle'' Anderson Cooper Finally Meets Andy Cohen's Newborn Son

Exclusive: "Modern Family's" Haley Struggles With Mom Duties

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Nova

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell's Daughter Just Won the Best Big Sister Award

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.