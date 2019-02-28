Khloe Kardashian Shares the Cutest Pics of Cousins True Thompson and Dream Kardashian

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 11:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cousin love!

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday the cutest photos of her and Tristan Thompson's 10-month-old daughter True Thompson playing with her 2-year-old cousin Dream KardashianRob Kardashian's daughter with ex Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna and Rob had recently released a statement saying they are "both actively co-parenting" their child and that "there are no pending or active custody cases," following a battle over child support.

Khloe often shares pics and videos of her little girl and has been focusing on her amid her recent split from Tristan, which comes amid a second cheating scandal, this time allegedly involving her sister Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods.

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Earlier on Thursday, Khloe posted about her feelings on her Instagram Story.

"Dear God, I am going through a rough patch in my life right now, but I trust in you," she wrote. "Please help me unfold what you are trying to teach me in this storm. I believe that even in this storm, there is a powerful message that I can take to help strengthen me."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

She also wrote, "Gratitude...sometimes we're so busy chasing all the things we haven't got that we forget to notice the things we already have, the people in our lives and the fortunate circumstances in which we live."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Dream Kardashian

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe also posted a photo of a gym, writing, "therapy." The reality star has worked out regularly for years.

Khloe Kardashian, Gym, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Despite the breakup, Tristan recently liked a photo Khloe had posted showing her and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posing in sexy outfits.

Meanwhile, Jordyn is set to appear on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk on Friday, and is expected to talk about what just went down between her and the Kardashian family.

A new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Dream Kardashian , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Middleton, Northern Ireland, 2019

Kate Middleton Has the Best Response About Having a Fourth Royal Baby

Jonas Brothers, White House Correspondent's Dinner After Party, 2008

Jonas Brothers Reunite for First Song in 5 Years: Look Back at the Band's Beginnings

"Grey's Anatomy": By The Numbers

Carrie Underwood Sings Birthday Song to Son With a Funny Twist

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Prepare for Colton Underwood's The Bachelor Breakdown (and Fantasy Suites Time)

Bebe Rexha, Dad

Bebe Rexha Reveals What Sparked Her Dad's Controversial "Pornography" Comments

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.