Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is sending love to her fans amid a very difficult time in her life.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a message with her social media followers on Tuesday, one week after news broke that the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, was allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!" Khloe tweeted. "I've been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I'll be back when I'm in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."