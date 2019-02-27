Anyone up for a royal pint?

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out in Belfast on Wednesday, donning a shimmering mint green dress by Missoni. The glamorous look, which she paired with a nude clutch by Mulberry England Bayswater and matching suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, was for an informal party at the Empire Music Hall alongside Prince William, yet another engagement in their short current trip to Ireland.

After being greeted by cheering crowds outside the venue, the mother of three and her famous husband were welcomed inside by Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle. The pair also chatted with famous British athlete, Dame Mary Peters, who was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II to be a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter on Wednesday.