Charlie Heaton enjoys extra moral support by getting to work with his real-life partner, Natalia Dyer, on Stranger Things.

The 25-year-old British actor and 22-year-old American actress, who play teen couple Jonathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix series, made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2017, after sparking romance rumors for more than a year. In an interview with V Man magazine, published on Wednesday, Heaton opens up about working together with his girlfriend on Stranger Things.

When asked if it makes it easier to have Dyer with him on set, he replied, "Yeah, because there are times when you do get stressed. So to go home with someone you work with, and say, 'I think they hate me...' They'll say, 'No they don't.'"