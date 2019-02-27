Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 10:46 AM
Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
Attention, moviegoers! You'll be able to take another look at A Star Is Born in theaters very soon.
For one week only, starting this Friday, March 1, Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing an "encore" version of the film, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, in theaters throughout the U.S. and Canada. This special edition of the movie will contain extended performances of song "Black Eyes," as well as "Alibi" and Ally's (Lady Gaga) impromptu a cappella performance of "Shallow."
Moviegoers will also be treated to never-before-seen footage of Ally singing "Is That Alright?" to Jack (Cooper) in the wedding sequence, as well as Jack in his studio singing "Too Far Gone," and Jack and Ally writing a new song together, entitled "Clover."
In total, audience members will get nearly 12 additional minutes of A Star Is Born footage.
The film's return to theaters comes just days after "Shallow" won Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars, with writers Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt taking the stage to accept the award. Gaga and Cooper also gave a moving performance of the hit song during the ceremony.
