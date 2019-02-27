Offset Opens Up About Marriage Counseling With Cardi B

Offset didn't want Cardi B to lose him, so now they're working through it.

In a new interview on "The Breakfast Club," the "Father of 4" rapper opened up about getting his famous wife back following his infidelity and their breakup.

When asked by co-host Charlamagne tha God if he was scared he was going to lose the "Bodak Yellow" star forever, he replied, "For sho! Yeah!"

Now, the two are working through their challenges. "You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow," he said.

One of those steps is seemingly marriage counseling, which he mentioned. "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around," he said.