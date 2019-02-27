Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 8:26 AM
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images
Idris Elba scored the ultimate DJ gig last year; he played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.
How? By royal request.
"Harry and I, we've hung out a couple of times through his dad, his dad's charity The Prince's Trust helped me out as a young actor. So I do a lot of work with them, Harry and Prince William a few times," the 46-year-old Luther actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2018 said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. "And Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed, and he was like, 'Hey man, what are you doing on the date?' And I was like, 'Nothing.' He goes, 'Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?' I was like, 'Is this a joke? Are you joking?' And he's like, serious."
"It was great," he said.
Elba will also showcase his DJing skills at Coachella 2019 in April.
"I play house, been DJing my whole life," the actor told E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the 2019 Golden Globes last month. "I'm gonna rock Coachella, I can't wait."
"It's a lifetime ambition to play Coachella, for any DJ, for artist," he added. "So I'm going in."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?