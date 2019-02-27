Instagram / Cardi B
Why settle for one hair color?
Cardi B showcased a high-volume rainbow hairstyle on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night. She wore matching red and yellow eyeshadow. She paired the look with super long, two-toned pink jeweled nails. Why? Why not? It's Cardi B and she can wear whatever she wants, okurrrr?
The rap queen has sported rainbow hair before; In December, she sported a rainbow wig during an appearance at the E11EVEN MIAMI club during Art Basel 2018. She also wore a long, pastel rainbow wig to a Super Bowl 2019 party.
Cardi is known for her colorful, often over-the-top hairstyles and outfits and often matches her hair, makeup and clothes. At the 2019 Grammys, she certainly made a splash on the red carpet, with many fans comparing her to a daughter of Triton from The Little Mermaid.
Instagram / Cardi B
Rainbow Cardi
Why have one hair color when you can have two?
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Part of Your World
Cardi channels a daughter of Triton at the 2019 Grammys.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rainbow Brite
The rapper appears at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in February 2019.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN
Taste the Rainbow
The rapper debuts a pop of...colors.
Instagram
Posh in Purple
Seeing purple! The "Money" rapper poses in a posh purple get-up. She matches her hair to her outfit and adds a pop of color with her lime green nails and white-hot heels.
Instagram
Lime Green Queen
The rappers struts her stuff in an electrifying outfit, proving that she can make anything look high-fashion.
Wearing a leather jacket from Italian brand DROMe, a bodysuit from Death by Dolls and leather pants from I.AM.GIA, this is one Instagram to remember.
Instagram
Denim on Denim
Cardi spices things up with an all-denim, patchwork 'fit from Dolce & Gabbana. In this case, more is more.
Instagram
Lilac Leather
The rapper brings the heat with her lilac leather outfit from Christian Siriano, matching purple hair and a highlighter-yellow purse.
Instagram
Orange Knock Out
When street-wear meets high-fashion, you get this vibrant ensemble. Cardi's deckout in a Dare to Be Vintage outfit and DSqaured2 shoes.
Instagram
Pretty in Pink
Wearing head-to-toe Chanel, Cardi B sparkles in an all-pink ensemble.
Instagram
Animal Print Pant Suit
One word: fierce! Cardi knows how to rock animal print like no other, making this an oh-so-chic style moment. She's wearing a Christian Siriano design.
Instagram
Matchy-Matchy
The "Money" singer keeps things streamlined with her matching shoes and coat from Balenciaga.
Instagram
Feathers, but Make It Fashion
This look is giving us life, hunny. Cardi's outfit couldn't be more glam with her dramatic feather accessory, statement drop-earrings and deep v-cut blazer. She's in a Christian Cowan design.
Instagram
Blue-Violet Vixen
Cardi B stuns in a deep-blue pant suit that features bedazzled, jewels and a white bow that wraps around her tiny waist. She's wearing a Valery Kovalska design.
Instagram
Think Pink
Wearing a vivid pink Moschino dress and black hat, the "I Like It" rapper stuns in this whimsical design. The drawn-on tights and pretty in pink heels tie the look together.
Instagram
Streetwear Style
No one can pull off streetwear like Cardi! She keeps things low-key yet fashionable in a Balenciaga windbreaker and thigh-high patterned boots.
