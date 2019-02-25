Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester, two years after the suicide bomber killed 22 concert-goers and himself.
The "Thank U, Next" singer took to Twitter to share the news with her 61 million followers.
"manchester babes, i'm so thrilled to be headlining pride," she began her post. "my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much."
The Manchester Pride Festival is slated for Aug. 25, according to the event's Twitter account. Among Grande, other artists performing include Years & Years, Bananarama, Kim Petras and more.
In response to Grande's news, the festival shared their excitement, writing, "We are beside ourselves to have you performing for us."
Fans of the singer will recall she performed at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June 2017. She co-organized the event, which helped benefit the survivors of the bombing and families of the victims of the May 2017 attack.
Her performance at the benefit concert was beyond moving. She opened her set with "Be Alright" and "Break Free." At the event, she wore an oversized sweater that read, "One Love Manchester."
During the May 2017 attack, the 25-year-old star was unharmed physically, however, she revealed that she had symptoms of PTSD after the bombing.
"I hate...yeah...admitting it but it very much is," she told British Vogue after being asked if the dizziness and anxiety she faced were signs of PTSD. "That's what everyone was telling me. It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss."
She added, "But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well."
The "7 Rings" singer opened up to the publication almost a year after the attack.
Grande also released a four-part docu-series, Dangerous Woman Diaries, which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the One Love Manchester benefit concert and her "Dangerous Woman" tour. The series released last November.
Fans will have to wait until late August to see what music Ariana performs at the festival.
