You hear that pop culture lovers? It's the sound of romance rumors.

When celebrating the 2019 Oscars, there's bound to be some famous run-ins and reunions with Hollywood stars at parties across town.

But on Sunday night, fans couldn't help but raise their eyebrows when they saw Noah Centineo and Lily Collins attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

While the pair arrived separately and walked the carpet at different times, cameras managed to snap a photo of the duo together inside the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

And according to the Los Angeles Times, Noah chatted it up with Lily and Shailene Woodley inside the event.