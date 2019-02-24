breaking! 2019 Oscars Winners List (Live Updates)

Renee Zellweger, Sofía Vergara and More Celebrate at 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:15 PM

The Oscars are cool, but have you been to Vanity Fair's party?!

While many talented actors and actresses spent Sunday night inside the Dolby Theatre, others were nearby at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for another star-studded gathering

If you didn't already guess, we're talking about the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by the publication's editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

From late-night hosts and TV superstars to A-list couples and world-famous designers, more than a few familiar faces got all glammed up for the evening.

Even Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie stepped out with her husband Mike Feldman before an early morning wake-up call. Listen, the Oscars only happen once a year.

Photos

Oscars 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

"La La state of mind #Oscars #VFparty," she wrote on Instagram. "All glammed up with my handsome man for #Oscars #VFparty."

Without further ado, we compiled just some of the many stars looking their absolute best in our gallery below. Take a look inside the star-studded celebration now.

Jessica Alba, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jessica Alba

The founder of Honest and Honest Beauty enjoys a glamorous night out with her husband Cash Warren. 

Selma Blair, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Selma Blair

Wearing Ralph & Russo, the actress is ready to celebrate the best in film. 

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

Date night, done right! The Hollywood power couple step out in style for the star-studded party. 

Renee Zellweger, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

The little black dress never goes out of style! 

Monica Lewinsky, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky

The Vanity Fair contributor arrives at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. 

Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Stewart Cook/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

Now this is the type of reunion we love during award season! 

Rashida Jones, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

After being styled by Brad Goreski and some beauty prep from makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and the DERMAFLASH LUXE device, the actress is ready for her close up on the red carpet, 

Jon Hamm, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Well, well, we think we found a handsome gentleman on this red carpet. 

Savannah Guthrie, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Savannah Guthrie

"La La state of mind #Oscars #VFparty," the Today show co-host shared on Instagram before posing with husband Mike Feldman. 

Shonda Rhimes, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

REX/Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes

"When you and one of your besties @gordonejames get fancy for #vanityfairoscarparty #academyawards," the Grey's Anatomy and Scandal writer shared on Instagram

James Corden, Julia Carey, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

JB Lacroix / AFP

James Corden & Julia Carey

Late night? No problem for this late-night host and his leading lady. 

Gabrielle Union, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

America's Got Talent's newest judge steps out in Valentino for her big night out. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

While we love the red dress, can we talk about the actress' earrings from Nikos Koulis?! 

America Ferrera, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

America Ferrera

The Superstore star dazzled in a silver gown from the Tadashi Shoji Spring 2019 collection. 

Anjelica Huston, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Anjelica Huston

Talk about a red carpet smash! The Hollywood actress steps out for the event held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. 

Megan Mullally, Sofia Vergara, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Megan Mullally

Hairstylist John Ruggiero and makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen help complete the Will & Grace star's red carpet look. 

Tom Ford, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Tom Ford

Don't act surprised that the world-famous designer looks super fashionable on Oscar weekend. 

Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow

Party's here! We have a feeling this gathering just got more fun thanks to this couple's arrival. 

Amanda Peet, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Amanda Peet

The biggest stars in Hollywood aren't disappointing on the red carpet. 

Ava DuVernay, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

John Shearer/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

The Selma director celebrates the best films of the past year. "Congratulations to all the nominees this year. It's a special night for you, your families, friends + fellow artists to celebrate. Just relax and enjoy," she shared on Twitter. "The real job of your film is done. It's in the world. Moving and breathing. Tonight is just a cherry on top. xo." 

Radhika Jones, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Radhika Jones

The Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief shines in red for the publication's annual celebration. 

Elizabeth Banks, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks

After Clayton Hawkins perfects her hair, the actress is ready to rock the red carpet. 

Jill Soloway, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jill Soloway

The Transparent producer celebrates the best in film from the past year. 

Have a great time, everyone! And for the record: We'll happily take an invite next year. 

After tonight's Oscars ceremony on ABC, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

