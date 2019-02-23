Paris Hilton Has a "Lit Night" Out With Machine Gun Kelly

What's going on between Paris Hilton and Machine Gun Kelly?

The 38-year-old socialite and reality star posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of herself standing with the 28-year-old rapper and actor at a dinner celebrating TINGS magazine's No. 2 issue in Los Angeles earlier this week. MGK has his arm around her butt as she poses with a foot pop.

Hilton, who wore a black cut-out knee-length dress and stiletto ankle boots for the occasion, also posted two other photos of herself with the rapper on her Instagram Story. Neither she nor MGK, who posted no photos from the event, has commented on the status of their relationship.

Other celebrity guests at the dinner included Rita Ora, Jaime King and Paris Jackson.

The event took place three months after E! News confirmed that Hilton and actor Chris Zylka broke up 10 months after getting engaged.