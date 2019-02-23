Donald Trump and Holmes & Watson Win Big at Razzies 2019

Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 7:27 AM
Donald Trump and the Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson were the big "winners" at the 2019 Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, which honor the worst in film and are traditionally announced the day before the Oscars via a YouTube video.
The President of the United States won not one but two awards—Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his appearances as himself in the documentaries Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9. Trump's White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway also won Best Supporting Actress for her appearance in Fahrenheit 11/9.
Reilly was named Worst Supporting Actor for his role in Holmes & Watson, a parody of the adventures of detective Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. The movie was also dubbed Worst Picture and won two other awards as well.
Check out a full list of Razzie "winners" below:
Worst Picture
Holmes & Watson - WINNER
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actor
Donald J. Trump (As Himself), Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9 - WINNER
Johnny Depp (Voice Only), Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell, Holmes & Watson
John Travolta, Gotti
Bruce Willis, Death Wish
Worst Actress
Melissa McCarthy, The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party - WINNER
Jennifer Garner, Peppermint
Amber Heard, London Fields
Helen Mirren, Winchester
Amanda Seyfried, The Clapper
Worst Supporting Actor
John C. Reilly, Holmes & Watson - WINNER
Jamie Foxx, Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only), Show Dogs
Joel McHale, The Happytime Murders
Justice Smith, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself), Fahrenheit 11/9 - WINNER
Marcia Gay Harden, Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston, Gotti
Jaz Sinclair, Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself), Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9 - WINNER
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes), The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He's doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!), Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature's Most Beloved Characters), Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!), Gotti
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Holmes & Watson - WINNER
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary's America...)
Death Wish
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
Worst Director
Etan Cohen, Holmes & Watson - WINNER
Kevin Connolly, Gotti
James Foley, Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson, The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), Winchester
Worst Screenplay
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James - WINNER
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D'Souza & Bruce Schooley
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
Barry L. Bumstead Award (for a movie that cost a lot and lost a lot): The Billionaire Boys Club
Razzie Redeemer Award: Melissa McCarthy "for following up her dual Razzie winning appearances with her more complex role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?" She is nominated for an Oscar for that performance.
The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
