by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 25, 2019 8:36 AM
Hollywood's A-list stars stepped out to attend Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on Sunday.
After the 2019 Oscars, celebs were ready to let loose at the annual celebration, held in Los Angeles. While at the VF bash, stars took the time to pose for official portraits, taken by photographer Mark Seliger.
Selma Blair was among the first stars to be photographed by Seliger at the party, posing along with a cane. The party was Blair's first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Tracee Ellis Ross also struck a pose for Seliger in the portrait studio at the bash.
Seliger also captured first-time Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Spike Lee and Olivia Colman in the studio, along with their awards.
Let's take a look at all of the stunning celeb portraits below!
Selma Blair
View this post on Instagram
Tracee Ellis Ross inside the 2019 #VFOscars portrait studio. Photograph by @MarkSeliger.
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on
Tracee Ellis Ross
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Lady Gaga
Spike Lee
View this post on Instagram
First-time Oscar nominee and winner Olivia Colman earned a statuette for her performance in The Favourite, and her teary and seemingly improvised acceptance speech endeared her to millions watching the awards broadcast. Photograph by @markseliger in the Vanity Fair Oscar Party portrait studio.
A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on
Olivia Colman
For a recap of the 2019 Oscars, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!
