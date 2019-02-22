Rihanna Has Basketball on the Brain During Date Night With Hassan Jameel

Rihanna, Hassan Jameel

Welcome to the Lake Show featuring special guest Rihanna.

Just one day after celebrating her 31st birthday, the music superstar headed to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a date night with boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Instead of sitting front row and courtside with her favorite players, the "Umbrella" singer decided to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers from a suite alongside her closest friends.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Rihanna sported a LeBron James jersey as she let her hair down and completed her look with denim jeans and plenty of blinged out accessories.

As for Hassan, he couldn't help but smile as his leading lady watched the Lakers come back and beat the Houston Rockets 111 to 106.

Perhaps Rihanna is a lucky charm at the Staples Center?

While her birthday plans remain top-secret, the Grammy winner couldn't help but celebrate on Instagram with a piñata and a serious fashion statement. Her black sweatshirt stated: "It's my birthday and all I got was this oversized hoodie from Vetements."

There is one gift Rihanna may be giving her fans later this year. While promoting her Fenty Beauty makeup this past December, the singer was asked by a follower when a new album could be dropping.

Her answer? "2019."

Until then, the superstar has business and love on the brain as she continues working on various projects behind the scenes. As for her relationship with Hassan, it continues to be a private affair minus a few public date nights.

You do you, RiRi.

