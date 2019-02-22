It's all cool between Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson and actress Sanaa Lathan, no bites about it!

In 2018, Tiffany Haddish claimed that an actress bit Beyoncé in the face at a party the year before. The story went viral and fans speculated it was Lathan, who denied the suspicions. Haddish later appeared to confirm them.

On Thursday, Lathan and Lawson posed for a photo together at the 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Both shared the pic on Instagram. Lathan posted the pic alongside other images from the bash, which honored Regina Hall, Amandla Stenberg, KiKi Layne and Jenifer Lewis.

"Had the pleasure of honoring my sis @morereginahall yesterday at the #essenceblackwomeninhollywood awards," Lathan wrote. We had a blast! So much love, so much light, so much laughter ♥️."