The Internet's prime suspect has spoken.

Two months ago, Sanaa Lathan became entangled in a rumor web after Tiffany Haddishsaid in an interview that an actress bit Beyoncé's face at a party months earlier. Social media set ablaze as Hollywood fanatics tried to get to the bottom of the mystery culprit behind the allegations. Soon, reports began to surface claiming Lathan was the star behind the bite.

"Y'all are funny," Lathan, who was thought to have attended the same party in December, tweeted in response to the mounting claims. "Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would've been a love bite."

As the dust has begun to settle on one of the web's most bizarre cases in modern pop culture, the actress is grateful she's not a Hollywood newcomer.