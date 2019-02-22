Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Finalize Their Divorce

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump are officially over.

The former couple confirmed Friday morning that they settled their divorce just before starting 2019.

"We finalized our agreement at the end of last year," the pair said in a joint statement to E! News. "We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority."

A spokesperson for the New York state court system also confirmed to E! News that the divorce case "has been resolved."

Back in March of 2018, the duo announced their split in a joint statement. At the time, both parties made it clear that they wanted to put their children first.