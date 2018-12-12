The holidays are just around the corner, and Donald Trump. Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be celebrating their first Christmas as a couple together with their families.

"We're looking forward to quality family time—playing with them, everyone getting to relax—especially coming after midterm elections so much," the former Fox News host told E! News at the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV holiday party in New York on Tuesday. "It's been a very political season, and so this is nice to reflect on what matters, what's important—and that's family time [and] spending it together."

Trump Jr. has five children—Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, Chloe and Kai—and Guilfoyle has one son, Ronan.

"[It will be] all of us together—a little bit of a Modern Family, Brady Brunch situation going on," she said.

So, what do the little ones want for Christmas this year?

"Well, I have five kids, so the lists are long and extensive," the commander-in-chief's firstborn said. "So, we gotta teach them you don't get everything that you want because otherwise it would be rough."