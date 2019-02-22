When it comes to Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick, she likes to keep it private.

The 20-year-old model has been dating the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for about a year and a half. While their romance is hardly a secret, they rarely talk about it in the press.

'I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship. It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life," Sofia said in an April 2019 cover interview with Tatler, available on digital download and on newsstands on February 28.