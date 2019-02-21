Giada De Laurentiis' Mother-Daughter Beach Day Will Cure Your Winter Blues

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 5:26 PM

Giada De Laurentiis

SBCH / BACKGRID

Giada De Laurentiis is serving more than just food at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival... she is serving looks.

The 48-year-old chef and her daughter Jade Marie escaped to the sunny beaches of Miami, Fla. for some quality time on Thursday afternoon. Clad in a plunging blue swimsuit and over-sized sunglasses, the TV personality frolicked in the gentle waves with 10-year-old. Her cherry red nails perfectly complimented her neon swimsuit and pink lip gloss.

She later changed into a flowing pink dress with floral designs to host an Italian-themed dinner. Her 1.3 million Instagram followers got a peek at the festivities taking place in the vibrant city on her Story, where videos of yummy plates and more were shared. 

Later in the week, Giada will be hosting yet another event centered around the Italian cuisine she is so famous for. The lucky attendees will be able to taste a specially curated menu of Giada's favorite dishes, in addition to the perfectly paired wines. 

Photos

Stylish Celebrity Mother-Daughter Duos

Her beach retreat with daughter Jade was a stark contrast to her desert getaway with boyfriend Shane Farley. The couple, who has been dating since 2015, escaped to the rocky mountainsides of Palm Springs, Calif. for a romantic date ahead of Valentine's Day. For the romantic occasion, the chef and her beau took the tram to the top of the peaks to get an aerial view of the resort town, which she shared on her Instagram.

Unfortunately, it seems like Shane didn't make it to South Beach for the festival, but that just meant more quality time for Jade and Giada. 

