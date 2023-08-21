Why Sex and the City Wasn't Supposed to End the Way It Did and Other Finale Secrets

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

We couldn't help but wonder, is everyone else freaking out over the fact that it's been nearly 20 years since Sex and the City aired its last new episode?

In the two decades since Big went to Paris to get our girl Carrie Bradshaw in the series finale of the groundbreaking HBO comedy, there's been no shortage of SATC content.

We're talking, of course, about And Just Like That..., which has filled a certain Manolo-sized hole in our hearts, plus the two feature films—one, a hit; the other, less so—and, perhaps most importantly, the drama surrounding the reason why we'll never, ever get a third one.

And while the real-life feuding amongst the women who played one of TV's most iconic friend quartets would have Carrie and Samantha shaking their heads, the fact that not everyone got along all the time is hardly the only revelation that's come to light since the show signed off after six satisfying seasons.