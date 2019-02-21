Michael Tullberg/WireImage
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 8:40 AM
Michael Tullberg/WireImage
Cardi B has Khloe Kardashian's back.
As fans well know, the reality star has officially called it quits with basketball pro Tristan Thompson amid allegations that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.
"She is angry more than she is sad. And she's shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can't fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this," a source told E! News of the star's reaction. "Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again," the insider added, referencing Thompson's cheating controversy just before True Thompson was born.
The famous mom is also having to face such personal strife in the public spotlight, leaving room for critics to comment. Cardi B spoke out against those very people in a recent Instagram Live, condemning those who are finding fun in Kardashian's pain.
"Obviously this whole Khloe Kardashian thing...everybody is just like celebrating that that happened to her and it's like why?" the Grammy-winning rapper wondered.
Cardi pointed out that the star had already faced a scandal like this. "Whatever karma that y'all felt like they deserve, I think they already have it, so it's like why do you guys keep wishing that on a woman?" she asked. "Especially a woman that has a daughter?"
The star got candid as she described the effects of being cheated on. Her on-and-off husband Offset was also the subject of cheating rumors. The couple welcomed a daughter in July 2018, subsequently briefly split and are now "working things out."
"We know how it is when a n---a f--k up. Y'all know that your heart shatters in pieces. Y'all know it feels like your heart is literally bleeding and you just want to die and you can't even sleep. You actually can't even escape it when you sleeping because you actually dream about it...it's like it's mainly the women in the comments. It's like why do you guys like manifest and be happy off of that?" she asked.
Tristan Thompson/Instagram
The rapper couldn't understand why some revel in others' misery.
"I feel like, alright she already learned her lesson, something real f--ked up happened before she gave birth, so it's like why do you guys keep I don't know like enjoying other people's pain? Enjoying other people misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you're in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong. It's just so sad," the "Bodak Yellow" star said. "I feel like everybody always want to talk about how they want to uplift women...but it be like the same women that be laughing in the comments when another woman is going through some s--t and it's all the time...I feel like that s--t is whack."
"I be feeling bad because I think everybody been in those shoes," Cardi added. "I've been through it. Friends been through it. Family been through it. A lot of y'all b--ches been through it. That's why y'all always commenting on their comments like, 'I would never allow a man to do that to me,' 'That happened to me.' A lot of y'all be saying 'N----s ain't s--t.' A lot of y'all saying 'N----s ain't s--t' because y'all been through some s--t like that, so why is it that y'all laugh and 'live,' 'Oh I live' for another woman's pain—you know what I'm saying?"
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?