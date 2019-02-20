Sit back and enjoy this conspiracy theory, ladies and gentlemen.

Speculation has started spreading on social media that Whoopi Goldberg could potentially be a host for this Sunday's 2019 Oscars.

And although The View has made it clear in recent episodes that she has been absent from the table because she's battling pneumonia, some still aren't convinced.

But on Wednesday morning's episode, Joy Behar set the record straight once and for all about her beloved co-host.

"Whoopi is still out. She's not feeling well and there are all these conspiracy theories on the internet that she's not really sick. She's secretly preparing to host the Oscars," Joy explained. "Let me just set the record straight right now, okay? Whoopi is on maternity leave. I'm sorry. It was a miracle."