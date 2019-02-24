See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 2:50 PM

Kristin Cavallari, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

Is it the Oscars 2019 already? 

It feels like just yesterday we saw A listers giving the 2018 Oscars Glambot some major love, but here we find ourselves once again. As you know, this is the final award show of the season, so there's one thing you can count on: the couture moments are sure to be epic. And epic they are, especially when viewed through the lens of the E! Glambot. Did you catch the always beautifulKristin Cavallaristrike a pose in her beaded black dress? And if you saw that, you had to have seen Brad Goreski looking dapper as can be in his white tux. 

For even more jaw-dropping fashion moments, keep scrolling! 

Does Kristin Cavallari ever have a bad red carpet look? We think not. 

We can always count on dapper dude Brad Goreski to serve (and this red-carpet look is yet another excellent example). 

Juicy J and his wife Regina Perera certainly know how to set the tone for all the couple moments to come. 

Photos

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Have you ever seen anything more mezmerizing than Laura Marano's dress complete with that big yellow bow? 

Ryan Seacrestis always ready for the next interview—how does he do it? 

Want to get in on the rest of the red carpet Glambot action? Click here!

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT! After the show, watch E!'s After Party special at 11 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday at 7 p.m. for a recap of Hollywood's biggest night.

