Chrissy Teigen Chipped Her Tooth While Filming Family Feud

Did Chrissy Teigen just reach peak Chrissy Teigen?

The 33-year-old model revealed on Twitter and Instagram that she and her husband John Legend recently filmed an episode of Family Feud. Survey says: it sounds like it got pretty intense.

Teigen posted a photo of herself wearing a short green dress and clear heels while laughing at something. "I can't say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set," she captioned the photo.

Well now we're intrigued!

There are some logistical questions here, too. Did it happen in this order? Did she chip her tooth before breaking into the flask? Or after setting a new record? Tell us more, Chrissy!

Andy Cohen took a moment to comment on Teigen's dental news and wrote, "You chipping a tooth is iconic."