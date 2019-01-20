Chrissy Teigen's Questions About Modern Dating Are Way Too Relatable

Charles Sykes/Bravo
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 6:45 PM
Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to say exactly what we're all thinking.
The Cravings cookbook author took to Twitter on Sunday and brought up some questions about what it means to date and "be exclusive" nowadays. She and her EGOT-status husband John Legend have been together for twelve years and married for five. They also have two adorable kids Luna and Miles.
Interspersed in those years we have the genesis of Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, etc. and thus the birth of modern dating.
As someone who was in a committed relationship before the swiping all began, Teigen raised some points about dating and questions she had about it all.
"I haven't dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the 'let's be exclusive' thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the f--k have you been," she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.
Needless to say, that tweet quickly gave way to her followers telling their own stories about "being exclusive" with their partners (or not).
One user responded, "I've been dating someone for two years. A few weeks ago he said we were 'casual' and 'still getting to know each other.'"
Comedian Akilah Hughes chimed in, "IT'S BAD OUT HERE OKAY."
Another Twitter user called Teigen's message "the worst John Legend subtweet ever." She responded with a laughing emoji and wrote, "12 years in and married 'baby hey, I'm ready to be exclusive.'"
The Lip Sync Battle host then commended her fans and the rest of the people navigating the dating world in this day and age. "oh man these stories," she said. "I don't know how you guys are out there dating now. god bless you on your journey."
In pure Teigen fashion, she made a hilarious joke and anecdote about her own relationship with the "All of Me" singer. "I didn't date much. I moved in with people. like hello, I live here now. this is how John ended up in this situation," she tweeted.
It seems like their "situation" worked out well because Teigen and Legend continue to prove themselves to be one of the funniest and most laid back Hollywood power couples. For instance, on their five-year wedding anniversary, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a photo of their wedding day on Instagram. "12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have," she described the day. "My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created."
Insert the Teigen-ism here: "But you are an a--hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."
So there you have it: people think it, Teigen says it.
