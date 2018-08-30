Meghan Markle Pulls Off Top-Secret Trip to Visit Best Friend

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
And away she goes!
Meghan Markle may be recognized around the world, but the Duchess of Sussex is still able to pull off trips in complete privacy.
According to ABC News, Prince Harry's leading lady recently flew commercial round-trip to hang out with her best friend.
"Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben Mulroney's home in Toronto," the news outlet shared this morning on Good Morning America. "They spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica's children, who love their 'Auntie Meg.'"
In fact, the duo was able to venture out one evening where they met up with some of Meghan's old friends. And yes, this happened without any photos.
Perhaps the vacation comes at the perfect time. Later this fall, Meghan will continue her official royal duties with a tour in Australia and New Zealand.
And just this week, Meghan reunited with Prince Harry and attended a special gala performance of the popular Broadway musical Hamilton inside the Victoria Palace Theatre in London.
The couple was greeted by Hamilton creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda. And after the show, the Duke of Sussex took to the stage with the cast and attempted to sing a few parts of the song "You'll Be Back."
As for Meghan's recent trip to see Jessica and Ben, the trio has a long history together and has remained close through their biggest accomplishments.
The couple was spotted in the front row at Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding. In fact, their sons served as page boys while their daughter was chosen to be a bridesmaid.
And because Jessica is a style and bridal consultant, you can bet she had some input in the special day that was broadcast around the world.