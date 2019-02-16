EXCLUSIVE!

See Darren Criss and Mia Swier Ride Off in Style After Their Wedding

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 8:24 PM

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

Darren Criss and Mia Swier are starting off their marriage in style.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans in front of many of Criss' former Glee co-stars. The Assassination of Gianni Versace star looked handsome in a white tuxedo with a white bow tie and black patent leather shoes. Swier was stunning in a sleeveless white dress that was a corset-like fit at the top and tulle on the bottom. In exclusive photos of the wedding that were obtained by E! News, Swier rocked a pair of white boots under her wedding dress. Comfort is key!

Swier and Criss announced their engagement one year ago in January. "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it," he wrote on Instagram. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

The 32-year-old actor praised his new wife in his Emmys acceptance speech too. "My darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life," he said at the time.

In honor of the newlyweds, take a look at the photos below to see pics from their big day!

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

The Mr. & Mrs.

Mia Swier and Darren Criss exit the Ace Hotel in New Orleans as husband and wife.

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

Blushing bride

Mia was all smiles after the nuptials.

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

Riding into marriage

Mia and Darren rolled off in a red Rolls Royce convertible and looked super happy doing so.

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

Keeping it comfortable

The new Mrs. Criss showed off her shoe choice before getting into the convertible. Comfort is key!

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

Together forever

The couple held hands and talked to people as they exited the hotel.

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

I shoe

Mia gave people another glimpse at her trendy wedding shoe choice.

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Wedding Exclusive

SBMF / BACKGRID

No looking back

The newlyweds look into each other's eyes while they rode off after the ceremony.

Congratulations again to the newlyweds!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

