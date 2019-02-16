Darren Criss and Mia Swier are starting off their marriage in style.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans in front of many of Criss' former Glee co-stars. The Assassination of Gianni Versace star looked handsome in a white tuxedo with a white bow tie and black patent leather shoes. Swier was stunning in a sleeveless white dress that was a corset-like fit at the top and tulle on the bottom. In exclusive photos of the wedding that were obtained by E! News, Swier rocked a pair of white boots under her wedding dress. Comfort is key!

Swier and Criss announced their engagement one year ago in January. "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it," he wrote on Instagram. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."