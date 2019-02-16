SBMF / BACKGRID
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 8:24 PM
Darren Criss and Mia Swier are starting off their marriage in style.
The couple tied the knot on Saturday at the Ace Hotel in New Orleans in front of many of Criss' former Glee co-stars. The Assassination of Gianni Versace star looked handsome in a white tuxedo with a white bow tie and black patent leather shoes. Swier was stunning in a sleeveless white dress that was a corset-like fit at the top and tulle on the bottom. In exclusive photos of the wedding that were obtained by E! News, Swier rocked a pair of white boots under her wedding dress. Comfort is key!
Swier and Criss announced their engagement one year ago in January. "Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it," he wrote on Instagram. "To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage."
The 32-year-old actor praised his new wife in his Emmys acceptance speech too. "My darling Mia, you roll the windows down and pump the music up in my life," he said at the time.
In honor of the newlyweds, take a look at the photos below to see pics from their big day!
Mia Swier and Darren Criss exit the Ace Hotel in New Orleans as husband and wife.
Mia was all smiles after the nuptials.
Mia and Darren rolled off in a red Rolls Royce convertible and looked super happy doing so.
The new Mrs. Criss showed off her shoe choice before getting into the convertible. Comfort is key!
The couple held hands and talked to people as they exited the hotel.
Mia gave people another glimpse at her trendy wedding shoe choice.
The newlyweds look into each other's eyes while they rode off after the ceremony.
Congratulations again to the newlyweds!
