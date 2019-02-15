The unbelievable true story of Jan Broberg is now out in the world for all to see. Broberg, an actress who has appeared in Everwood, I'm Sorry and Iron Man 3, is the subject of the true-crime documentary Abducted in Plain Sight. The movie came out in 2017, but reached a whole new level when it became available to stream on Netflix.

"I'm actually incredibly grateful and humbled because the reason that you tell a story such as mine is that you really hope to help the most number of people possible. And there is no greater platform than actually being on Netflix," Broberg, who is the executive director of the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, told E! News. "It's given me the opportunity to actually be able to talk about what happened and maybe help somebody else prevent it from happening to their own children…raise awareness, get our antennas up and start a conversation that maybe otherwise wouldn't happen…"