Miley Cyrus Sends Liam Hemsworth a NSFW Valentine's Day Message

John Sciulli for Getty Images
Miley Cyrus is getting in the Valentine's Day spirit.
The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer sent a NSFW message to her husband, Liam Hemsworth, in celebration of the holiday. After finding a meme of herself from her 2014 Bangerz Tour, Cyrus took to social media to repost the image. The meme shows Cyrus lying on a car with her legs up in the air, along with the message, "When it's Valentine's Day and bae says hi."
"@LiamHemsworth love you," Cyrus wrote along with the image.
This is the first Valentine's Day that Cyrus and Hemsworth will be celebrating as a married couple. Back in December, the duo tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in front of close friends and family in Tennessee.
"So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic," Cyrus wrote on social media. "He unfortunately wasn't able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It's hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial."
The 26-year-old star later added a cheeky comment about her "hunky husband" after attending the premiere.
Sharing a photo of herself in front of the film's poster, Cyrus wrote, "Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."
Hemsworth also took to social media to apologize for not making it to the premiere.
"Sorry I couldn't make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days," he wrote. "Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It's a perfect Valentine's Day flick so if ya ain't got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all!"