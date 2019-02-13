Rose Leslie did not, in fact, not speak to Kit Harington for three days after he told her the ending to Game of Thrones.

"I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days," Harington had told KISS Breakfast Show, according to Digital Spy. "And she'd asked!"

Leslie clarified to EW that Harington did not actually tell her the way the whole show ends.

"I genuinely don't know the ending," Leslie said. "He told me the ending of last season and I remember getting a bit uppity about that …He happened to tell me—and this is a spoiler for anybody who hasn't seen the last season—he happened to tell me that one of the dragons fall into the ice lake, and then we see the dragon being dragged out of the water and the dragon breathes fire—or ice, I can't quite remember which one it is, I think it's fire—onto The Wall, and then, of course, that's when all the [Army of the Dead] can then cross over. So he told me about the dragon and I got rather livid with him, because I said, ‘You weren't supposed to tell me everything! And that's a huge piece of information!' And he's like, ‘Well, you asked!' And I was like, ‘I know.'"